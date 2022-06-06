ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Police Department is warning residents about a bear sighting in the town “out of an abundance of caution.”

According to the department, several citizens reported a bear sighting between Randolph Street and England Street east of Taylor Street.

Ashland Police said there are normally a few cubs a year in Ashland and the number one rule is giving them space to move through the town. The department reports the bears are usually non-aggressive and are more afraid of people than people are of them.

If you spot a bear, you are urged to notify Hanover Emergency Communications’ non-emergency line at 804-365-6140 so police can be aware of the bear.