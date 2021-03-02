Sheriff’s Office still looking for Hanover teen who has been missing since November

Tayvon Anairon Allen, 17, was last seen by family at his residence in Mechanicsville on Nov. 28, 2020.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a teenager who has been missing since November.

Officials say Tayvon Anairon Allen, 17, was last seen by family at his residence in Mechanicsville on Nov. 28, 2020, and he is believed to still be in the metro Richmond area.

Allen is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip.