Sheriff’s Office looking for Mechanicsville teen last seen on Saturday

Tayvon Anairon Allen, 17, was last seen by family at his residence in Mechanicsville on November 28, 2020.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a teenager.

HCSO said Tayvon Anairon Allen, 17, was last seen by family at his residence in Mechanicsville on Nov, 28. Allen is described as being 5’3′, weighing about 150 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Allen is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip.

