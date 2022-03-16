ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The three occupants of a house in Ashland are expected to be okay after their smoke alarms woke them up during a fire Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post by Hanover County Fire and EMS, crews responded to a house on the 11100 block of Holly Berry Road in Ashland at around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the side of the house. The fire was under control shortly after crews arrived.

The occupants were woken up by the house’s smoke alarms and were able to get out safely. All three were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for possible smoke inhalation, but are expected to be okay.

The house is considered to be “a total loss” and the Hanover County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Hanover County Fire and EMS is reminding Central Virginia residents to install smoke alarms on every level of their home, as well as all bedrooms. Smoke alarms should be tested every month, batteries should be replaced twice a year and the entire alarm should be replaced every ten years. Anyone who needs assistance with their smoke alarms can call the Metro Richmond Chiefs Smoke Alarm Hotline at 1-888-537-5967.