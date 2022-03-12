HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Kings Dominion was ready to open their park to the public for the year today — and unveil their latest roller coaster.

Unfortunately, unexpected heavy snow and strong winds forced the Hanover County theme park to close their doors early.

According to a Tweet from their official account, Kings Dominion closed at 1 p.m. due to inclement weather. The tweet says tickets purchased for today will be usable any time the park is open to the public until Labor Day.

The park had plans to debut their newest coaster, Tumbili, which reaches a maximum height of 112 feet and has cars that rotate freely on a central axis.

Kings Dominion is set to be open tomorrow, March 14, but will closed the majority of weekdays until May 27. The park’s full schedule can be found here.