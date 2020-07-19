‘So thankful’: Blood drive in honor of Lt. Brad Clark exceeds goal

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Dozens donated blood in honor of Hanover County Fire Lieutenant Brad Clark last Thursday.

The blood drive, held at Hanover County Fire Department’s Station 13, exceeded collections goals by nearly two dozen, according to the American Red Cross Virginia Region.

“I have NEVER seen a drive exceed a goal by that much. What an amazing day,” said Kaleigh Leal, of the Mid-Atlantic Blood Services Region.

Hanover County Fire & EMS’ shared the figures on their Facebook page:

Goal for the day = 49 units

82 people signed up to donate

70 donors showed up to the drive

26 were first-time donors

56 whole blood units were collected

The PowerRed machine turned 7 times producing 14 units

TOTAL OF 70 UNITS COLLECTED!

These units can save up to 210 lives in our local hospitals!

Hanover Fire held the blood drive in honor of Clark, who was killed while responding to a crash on Interstate 295 during Tropical Storm Michael on October 11, 2018.

“We hosted the Lt. Brad Clark Memorial Blood Drive with the American Red Cross Virginia Region. We are so thankful for our community and friends. Without you, this year’s blood drive would not have been so successful! From all of us, Thank You from the bottom of our hearts,” read Hanover County Fire & EMS’ Facebook post.

Plans have already begun for next year’s drive, the post continued, with hopes of accommodating more donors.

