HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A series of spooky film showings and live performances will be providing haunting entertainment at the Ashland Theatre throughout October.

To kick off the month, families with children up to 6 years old can enjoy October Toddler Takeover at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, with costumes encouraged.

Later in the month, the theatre will show a variety of spooky films, including Monster House, Hocus Pocus, Carrie and Halloween.

For fans of live theater, two performances of the Rocky Horror Picture Show will light up the stage, with tickets currently on sale.

The full schedule of events is available on Ashland Theatre’s website.