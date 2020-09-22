Staff member at Hanover County elementary school tests positive for COVID-19

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Public Schools confirmed a staff member at John M. Gandy Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Leigh Finch, principal of the elementary school, said they have notified the families of students in the affected classroom, and those students will begin remote learning for the next two weeks.

Finch added all other JGES students will continue with in-person instruction.

Yesterday, the district announced four people on two different school buses had also contracted the virus. The district said this latest case has no connection to school buses.

Earlier this month, Liberty Middle School temporarily moved to remote learning after an employee there tested positive for the coronavirus. The school returned to in-person learning a little more than a week later.

