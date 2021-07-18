State police investigating Saturday accident on Interstate 95, one person ejected from vehicle

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on southbound Interstate 95 injured five people, including one person being ejected from the vehicle, on Saturday according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers responded to the scene a mile from the E. Patrick Henry Rd. exit, exit 92 just after 7:30 p.m.

State police say a silver SUV ran off the left hand side of the road, hitting the guardrail in the median. The impact caused the SUV to overturn multiple times, ejecting one of the occupants.

The driver and front seat passenger of the vehicle were not wearing their seatbelts, troopers say. Everyone in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

