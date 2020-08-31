State police investigating Saturday morning fatal crash in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Around 4 a.m. on Saturday morning Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving a tractor trailer and minivan in Hanover County on Interstate 95 near mile marker 95.
According to VSP, a 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer was traveling north in the right lane when a 2019 Honda Odyssey hit it from behind at a high rate of speed.
One passenger from the Honda Odyssey, 87-year-old Sallie Hill of Rocky Mount, North Carolina was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. According to the state police she was not wearing a seat belt. There were several individuals transported for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation. Stay with 8News for updates.
