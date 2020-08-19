Stonewall Jackson, Lee-Davis school renaming nominations due Wednesday

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County School Board is reminding residents that the district is still accepting nominations through Wednesday for new names to replace Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.

In an Aug. 11 school board meeting, members approved the formal process for the renaming of the two schools whose name memorialized Confederate leaders.

Hanover County students, faculty, staff, parents, and other community stakeholders are encouraged to provide their suggestions online via the Hanover County Public Schools renaming nomination form.

After nominations close Wednesday, an appointed committee will review the suggested names, and narrow the choices down to 12-15 names. The committee will then send out a poll to the community for feedback before submitting to the school board.

A final decision on the name changes will be voted on at the September 8 meeting. The school board voted to remove the reinstated signage at Stonewall Jackson Middle School and Lee Davis High school no later than September 7.

