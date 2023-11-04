HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person died in an overnight house fire along Ashcake Road in the Ashland area of Hanover County.

At 11:26 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, officials said that Hanover County Fire-EMS responded to the 10000 block of Ashcake Road for the report of a house fire.

Witnesses reported to officials that one person was still inside. Responders confirmed that the person was found dead.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced that Ashcake Road would be closed between Johnson Town Road and Lewistown Road due to the fire.

Drivers were advised that the closure could last between six and eight hours.