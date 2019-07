HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover crews said fire was shooting up from the side of a home Friday night.

Crews issued a warning for residents to avoid the area around the 7900 block of Bear Grass Lane arond 9:40 as firefighters worked on the structure fire.

The warning was shared on the Hanover Fire-EMS Twitter.

HANOVER E911: WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE IN THE 7900 BLOCK OF BEAR GRASS LN, FIRE FROM THE EVES ON B SIDE OF STRUCTURE, PLEASE AVOID THE AREA WHILE EMERGENCY UNITS ARE OPERATING. — Hanover Fire-EMS (@HanoverFireEMS1) June 29, 2019

The fire was marked under control. The family and their pets are safe.

