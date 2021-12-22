Suspect arrested and charged after stealing items from ten cars, garage in Hanover neighborhood

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been charged with larceny after allegedly stealing from over ten vehicles in Hanover County.

On Monday, Dec. 20, around 5:22 a.m., deputies received a call for a suspicious male in the 5000 block of Mantilo Creek Road.

The caller said they witnessed a man “rifling through their vehicle” in the caller’s driveway.

Deputies arrived on scene and gathered a description of the man. They found several of the vehicles in the neighborhood had been rummaged through, according to police.

While deputies were searching the area, they found an unoccupied vehicle parked on the side of the roadway within walking distance from the neighborhood.

A short while later, a suspect matching the description of the man was located near the vehicle.

The man was identified as 21-year-old Damon Marville Winston.

He was found to be in possession of numerous stolen items. Winston was arrested and charged with two counts of petit larceny, vandalism, entering or setting in motion a vehicle, and breaking and entering.

Items were stolen from over ten vehicles and a detached garage.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.