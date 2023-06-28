HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Have you ever wondered what it was like to fly through the air in the 1940s? Well, now you can with the Capital Wing Warbird Tour!

In July, the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will prepare for landing at the Hanover County Airport, giving riders the chance to sit in the same seats that service members did 80 years ago.

There will be three different aircrafts for available to ride, including the Piper L-4, Fairchild UC-61 and the PT-17 Stearman.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 8, and Sunda, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking and admission are free, however, warbird rides will cost around $100 to $300 depending on the aircraft.

For more information on the tour schedule and the aircraft on offer, visit the Commemorative Air Force’s website.