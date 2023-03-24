HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Hanover’s new “Leash law” is starting on April 1 and will require all dogs to be leashed whenever they are outside of their owner’s property in Suburban areas in Hanover or the town of Ashland.

In addition, between April 1 and June 30, a “running at-large” law will be in place, requiring all dogs in suburban and rural areas to remain on a leash outside their owner’s property. This comes as more livestock and wildlife are giving birth and roaming the area due to spring and the start of summer.

Hanover County says the new laws will hopefully help to protect dogs from possible wild animal exposure and rabies. The county has also seen a recent case of rabies. A Raccoon tested positive for rabies earlier this week when it was found in Mechanicsville on Little Florida Road in the Pinedale Acres Subdivision.

Hanover regulations also state Dog and cat owners must have proof their animals have been vaccinated against rabies by four months of age by a licensed veterinarian.

Any dog caught running off-leash during this time will be impounded at the owner’s expense. Multiple violations can also result in a summons or written warning.

