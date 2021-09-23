Teenage girl killed in Hanover County crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 19-year-old girl was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night, according to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 13000 block of East Patrick Henry Road near Cedon Road at approximately 10:45 p.m. At the scene, they found the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet sedan, Susan Janette Draper of Caroline County. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said there were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said on Thursday that their investigation revealed that Draper was driving east on East Patrick Henry Road (Route 54) when she ran off the right shoulder of the roadway and collided with a tree.

Investigators are still collecting information at this time.

