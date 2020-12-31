Teens charged for shooting cars with BB gun in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– Two 14-year-olds have been charged with vandalism in Hanover County after they confessed to shooting cars traveling down Mountain Road with a BB gun.
Police were called to the 14700 block of Mountain Road around 10 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving reports of vehicles being hit by an “unknown projectile.” The victims tell police they suspected they had been hit with bullets.
Following the incident, the street was closed between Farrington Road and Scotchtown Road until the possible shooters could be identified.
Police located two juveniles in the 14600 block. Police charged the teens with vandalism after they confessed to shooting at the cars with a BB gun. Police confiscated the BB gun.
Police say no one was injured by the BBs.
