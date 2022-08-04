HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects in connection to the theft of an Airstream camper stolen straight from the dealership in Hanover County on July 29.

The sheriff’s office said a witness watched someone drive a U-Haul box truck with no license plate down Lewistown Road with the stolen camper in tow the evening of July 29.

Deputies responded to the dealership, Airstream of Virginia, located at 10300 Northlake Park Drive, for the report of the stolen camper the next day, on July 30. Police said that based on the surveillance footage, the camper was stolen sometime around 7:50 p.m. on July 29.

The stolen camper was an Airstream Bambi Sport 16′. The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said the camper was later found at a truck stop in Ashland on Lewistown Road. Police are still searching for the suspect/s involved.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.