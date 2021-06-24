‘This is a scam’: Hanover County Sheriff’s Office warns of man impersonating law enforcement

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a person who is making calls and impersonating law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office said that during calls, a man is identifying himself as either Captain Knox, Sgt. Taylor or Sgt. Justin Smith. The caller is then asking potential victims for money in order to avoid arrest for missing jury duty.

The caller then asks the victim to go to the Sheriff’s Office with cash to pay a fine.

“In some cases, while the victim is in transit to the Sheriff’s Office, the scammer will call them back and advise them not to go to the Sheriff’s Office, but rather go purchase a number of Green Dot gift cards,” authorities said. “The scammer then advises the victim to call them back once the gift cards have been purchased and read the numbers off the cards to them.”

The Sheriff’s Office said no member would ever call a resident asking for payment. If you have been the victim of such scam call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.