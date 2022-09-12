MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Tickets are now on sale for a Halloween celebration in Mechanicsville that focuses on the exhibition of thousands of Jack-O’-Lanterns.







“The Hollowed Harvest” will take place at Camp Hanover, 3163 Parsleys Mill Road, Mechanicsville. Guests can expect to see thousands of intricately carved organic pumpkins, towering Jack-O’-Lantern sculptures and a large pumpkin tunnel to walk through.

Tickets are now available, and the attraction will be open Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Oct. 30. General admission tickets are 20% off through September 22.







“So much of Halloween is geared towards young adults with scary attractions, the Hollowed Harvest is a rare safe haven in the fun of Halloween that focuses more on the beauty of the Jack-O’-Lanterns as an art form, while avoiding the horror aspect often associated with Halloween,” said Matthew Glaser, CEO of BOLD Media, the parent company operating the event.

General Admission Ticket Pricing

Three years old & under: FREE

Kids: $16.00

Adults: $20.00

VIP tickets are also available. All tickets can be purchased online here.