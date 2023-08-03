HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Police Department has charged three people in connection with several vehicle-related larcenies in the area.

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, officers arrested three people for their alleged involvement in several larcenies from vehicles throughout Ashland. The suspects and their charges are as follows:

Jose Romero, 22, of Richmond, was charged with larceny of credit cards and possession of a stolen firearm

Tijee Brooks, 19, of Richmond, was charged with larceny of credit cards and conspiracy to commit larceny of credit cards

Edward Gutierrez, 18, of Chesterfield County, was charged with larceny of credit cards and possession of a stolen firearm

All three suspects were arrested without incident and were booked at Pamunkey Regional Jail. An investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are expected, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ashland Police Department at 804-798-1227.