HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three people are dead after a crash on Interstate 95 South in Hanover County.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to a report of a crash at the 88 mile marker of I-95 South, between Lewistown Road and Sliding Hill Road, at around 2:11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

It was determined that a 2011 Nissan Sentra with Maryland registration was stopped in the center lane when it was struck from begin by a 2017 Dodge Ram truck.

Three people, two teen girls and a male whose age is unconfirmed, were pronounced dead at the scene. A 21-year-old male was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Dodge was not injured.

It is not known why the Nissan was stopped in the road at the time the crash took place. The crash is still under investigation by state police.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.