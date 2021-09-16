Three men arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Investigators in Hanover County say they have arrested three men connected to a string of catalytic converter thefts.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says Brett Allen Bowling, 35, Jamar Tre Vaughan, 27, and Jonathan Bartlett Horton, 38, each face various charges connected to the thefts.

Deputies credited other law enforcement agencies throughout Virginia for their work in bringing the three men into custody.

The sheriff’s office is also encouraging citizens to park their vehicles in a location where they are well-lit and covered by a surveillance system if there is one.