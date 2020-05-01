To-go boozy slushees helping Hanover winery stay afloat during COVID-19

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Despite already facing challenges brought on by COVID-19, about two weeks ago, James River Cellars Winery faced another hurdle.

This time the bad news was from mother nature.

“We had that cold frost and we had great vine growth, the buds had broken, we had a lot of leaves a lot of shoots that had come out,” explained Mitzi Batterson, owner of the winery. “Everything across the whole vineyard got killed by the frost.”

Just like the pandemic, Batterson knows the loss of grapes is out of her control. Yet this family-run winery in Hanover County considers itself lucky.

“The small victories are what we’re trying to focus on,” she told 8News.

Batterson was able to secure funding through the first round of the Paycheck Protection Program. It meant bringing her employees back to work.

“I got the paperwork in on a Saturday morning and I found out by Tuesday we were approved,” said Batterson.

Though it’s not just the federal funds that are a lifeline for this small business right now.

Some of Governor Ralph Northam’s executive orders are helping as well.

“The ability to do cocktails to-go made a huge difference for us because it meant that we could do our slushee wines,” said Batterson.

Plus, the adult slushees are a big hit with customers. Sales for these white and red frozen wine drinks account for about half of Batterson’s sales during the pandemic.

Starting this weekend, James River Cellars is also selling canned wine. Each can is about a third of a bottle of wine. Batterson hopes it will encourage customers to taste more of their wines.

“I think everyone clocks out of work around four because that’s when the phone calls start,” she explained.

Though owning a business during such an uncertain times has been tough, Batterson says she is grateful for her community supporting local spots like hers.

“It just makes a huge difference for us to keep the doors open to keep things moving forward,” she said.

