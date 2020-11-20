Today is the last day for Hanover families to decide how their students will learn for second semester

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) – Hanover County Public Schools is giving families until Nov. 20 to request a change in instructional setting for the second semester.

The request form allows parents the option to request a change from online school to face-to-face, from face-to-face to online school or to re-enroll in public school with either option.

The district specifies all approved change requests are binding so they can plan for appropriate staffing. Space is limited so not all requests may be granted.

Students who are approved to switch will be placed in a newly created class or existing class based on the number of requests that come in.

Families who do not wish to switch do not have to fill out any forms.

According to the Hanover schools COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated every Friday afternoon, there are currently 68 positive COVID-19 cases among Hanover employees and students.

The district says if schools were to close again, the division will be prepared to move to a distance learning model.

The second semester begins Feb. 3, 2021.