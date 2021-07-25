Tomato month scavenger hunt kicks off in Hanover County, prizes on the line

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As part of the ongoing Hanover Tomato Month festivities, 20 logos for the event have been placed around Hanover County. People can scramble to find them this week and get entered to win some tomato themed prizes.

In order to participate, signup on hanovertomatofestival.com and get the app Scavify to log your finds. The competition kicked off on Sunday morning and ends July 31 at 9 p.m.

The goal is to find all of the tomato logos by the weekend or get the most points. Top scorers will be entered into a prize drawing. Possible prizes include a year of free Papa John’s Pizza, tomato swag and a tomato pie gift certificate.

In order to prove that you’ve found the tomato, participants can either upload a selfie or scan a QR code.