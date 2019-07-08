Breaking News
Tomato time: Hanover’s Tomato Festival returns this weekend

Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Those who love all things tomato can check out Hanover County’s annual Tomato Festival this weekend.

The festival runs Friday (5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville.

Of course, there will be plenty of tomato dishes, more than 150 artisan and business vendors and fun for kids. Pets are also allowed.

A free shuttle and tram service will run people from the parking areas to event field. There will also be cooling stations, ATM’s and portable restrooms.

More details about the Hanover Tomato Festival can be found here.

Local Events