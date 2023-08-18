HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 North in Hanover County is causing a significant backup.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 100, just north of the Kings Dominion Boulevard interchange. The southbound right lane and right shoulder are both currently closed.

Traffic in the area is backed up about 4.5 miles, drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.