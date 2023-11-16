HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash and vehicle fire on Interstate 95 near the town of Ashland is causing delays for drivers in Hanover County.

The crash was first reported around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, and is located on I-95 South near the England Street exit.

According to VDOT, all northbound and southbound lanes on I-95 have been closed. Traffic is being diverted at the England Street exit.

Shortly after 7 a.m., VDOT reported there was a four-mile-long backup.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.