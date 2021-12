Photo of crash from across the highway. (Photo: Howie Williams/WRIC)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down all southbound lanes of I-295 between Meadowbridge Road and Mechanicsville Turnpike this morning.

The tractor-trailer was on its side, blocking all lanes and causing traffic delays.

The latest update from VDOT is that the right lane had been reopened for traffic as of 7:10 a.m.

8News is working to learn more about the extent of the accident.