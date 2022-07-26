HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A reported tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 North is causing significant delays for drivers in Hanover County.

The crash was first reported at 11:30 a.m. and is located just a couple of miles north of the Route 54 exit and the town of Ashland.

The north right lane and right shoulder have been closed, causing a four-mile-long backup, according to VDOT. At 12:50 p.m., VDOT reported that the backup had been reduced to three miles.

(Courtesy of VDOT 511 traffic cameras)

