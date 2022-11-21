HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 South is causing backups in Hanover County.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 91, after the England Street exit. The southbound center lane is currently closed.

Traffic is currently backed up around 2.8 miles near Jamestown Road. Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.