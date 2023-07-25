HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 95 South in Hanover County is causing a significant backup.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 88, just north of the Sliding Hill Road interchange. The southbound center and right lanes are both currently closed.

Traffic is currently backed up to about Ashcake Road. Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org