Police investigating fatal crash involving tractor trailer and pickup truck on I-95 South in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead following a crash Friday involving a tractor trailer and a pickup truck on Interstate-95 South in Hanover County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said an initial investigation found that a tractor trailer was struck from behind by a pickup truck near mile marker 94, just north of the Town of Ashland. The tractor trailer had reflective triangles behind it while it was stopped on the right shoulder, according to state police.

One person was killed in the crash and others are being assessed for injuries, police said in an email. An investigation is underway.

All southbound lanes in the area are closed and drivers are encouraged to expect delays and use alternate routes, according to VDOT. There is currently a 7-mile delay southbound and a 7.5-mile delay northbound.

