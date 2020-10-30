Tractor-trailer crashes into median on I-95 S in Hanover County

The tractor-trailer is in the median, a photo from VDOT shows.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate-95 has shut down two southbound lanes in Hanover County and caused traffic to back up.

The crash has closed the south left shoulder, left lane and center lane near mile marker 90.5 and has caused a seven-mile backup in the southbound lanes and a three-mile backup on I-95 North, according to VDOT.

