HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer fire in Ashland is impacting traffic Friday morning.

A Hanover County Fire spokesperson said the vehicle fire is located on Interstate 95 north at mile marker 91, just before Ashcake Road.

The north right lane and right shoulder are currently closed due to the fire, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.