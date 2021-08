HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A tractor-trailer driver overturned on the ramp from SB I-295 to EB 360 this morning in Hanover County. The trailer was hauling trash.

The crash happened around 9:32 a.m. Virginia State Police responded to the scene and determined there were no serious injuries.

No other vehicles involved, VSP said. The ramp will be closed for an extended amount of time.