HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer traveling south on Interstate 295 ran off the road and plowed through the guardrail before stopping in the trees on the side of the road.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The driver was wearing their seatbelt and wasn’t hurt during the crash.

Police suspect a tire failure may have held to the crash.