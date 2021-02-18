Tractor-trailer runs off the road in Hanover County. (Photo from Virginia State Police)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 95 at mile marker 88 Thursday morning.

Authorities said a tractor-trailer was headed northbound on I-95 in the center-right lane when it ran off the road.

The tractor-trailer went to the left and stopped in the median going south.

The driver, Richard Anderson, 27, of Milledgeville Ga, was wearing a seatbelt and was unharmed.

Anderson was charged with reckless driving — too fast for conditions.

The investigation is ongoing.