ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Half Marathon on Saturday, Aug. 27, will cause some traffic delays in the city from 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in and around the area where the race is taking place.

The Ashland Police Department is asking motorists to drive carefully through the areas where runners will be participating.

Police will be directing traffic at the event, sponsored by Sports Backers, throughout the town and the larger Hanover County to help people navigate around the event.

(Courtesy of Sports Backers)

The list of the intersections that will be significantly affected are:

England Street & Center Street (Mile 1): 6:30 a.m. to 6:45 a.m.

S. James Street & Hanover Avenue (Mile 2.5): 6:38 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Hanover Avenue & Elmont Road (Mile 3.25): 6:50 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Yowell Road & Elmont Road (Mile 3.75 & Mile 4.75): 7:00 a.m. to 7:50 a.m.

Yowell Road & Blanton Road (Mile 6.25): 7:30 a.m. to 8:10 a.m.

Blanton Road at Winston Road (Mile 7.5): 7:30 a.m. to 08:30 a.m.

Blanton Road & Route 54 (Mile 8.25): 7:30 a.m. to 08:30 a.m.

Blanton Road & Independence Road (Mile 9): 7:30 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.

Independence Road & Blunts Bridge Road (Mile 10): 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

N. James Street & Vaughan Road (Mile 12): 0800 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

More information about the event, including a map of the course, is available on the Sports Backers’ website. People can also contact the Ashland Police Department with any questions at 804-412-0600.