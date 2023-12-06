HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Ashland Police Department has advised drivers to expect heavy traffic throughout the Ashland area on Saturday due to the semi-final football game between Randolph-Macon College and SUNY Cortland.

The game will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Day Field on the Randolph-Macon campus.

Police said traffic may be congested from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., especially on England Street.

Attendees will be parking in and around the college campus and in satellite parking lots north of the campus, with police and campus safety personnel assisting in traffic direction.

Police suggest any drivers not planning to attend the game to consider Ashcake Road as an alternative route.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the Ashland Police Department at 804-412-0600.