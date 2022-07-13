HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of expected traffic congestion in the county Friday and Saturday due to the annual Hanover Tomato Festival.

The festival is scheduled for Friday, July 15 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, July 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Traffic is expected to be impacted along Pole Green Road, between I-295 and Walnut Grove Road during festival hours. Citizens are encouraged to plan in advance to avoid traffic delays caused by the event.

“We anticipate congestion in this area for this event. Deputies will be directing traffic at key intersections along Pole Green Road, as well as monitoring several other, to ensure traffic flows as quickly and safely as possible. We will also have deputies inside of the event to ensure the safety of all attendees. Finally, we greatly appreciate the patience of our motoring public during this event,” said Colonel David R. Hines, Sheriff.