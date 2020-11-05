Trailer stolen in Hanover County in under a minute, authorities say

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the suspects who they say stole a trailer back in October.
According to surveillance images and video obtained, a silver Ford F-150, 4-door pick-up truck, backed up to the trailer. The passenger, a white male, exited the vehicle and hooked the trailer to the truck.
The suspects were on the scene for less than one minute, the sheriff’s office said.
The trailer is a 2020 18’ Holmes Dual Axle Trailer.
Identifying features include a yellow Gorilla Lift ramp assist, a black DeeZee blow molded tool box, two bright green, Green Touch backpack blower racks and one bright green, Green Touch trimmer rack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- Chesterfield County Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old on Totty Street.
- The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is requesting public assistance in identifying the suspect of a car theft.
- A Henrico man is facing several charges, including receipt of images of child sexual abuse, after a federal grant jury indictment.
- Richmond Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect of a home break-in and theft.
- A 17-year-old U.S. citizen who was trying to cross into El Paso, Texas, was caught with several bundles of methamphetamine hidden in his shoes, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.
- Two individuals were found dead by a relative checking on them at home on Saturday.
- The Richmond Police Department is asking for help in locating a vehicle and driver involved in a hit and run on Saturday, Oct. 31. on East Broad Rock Road.
- Marcellus Taylor was shot and killed in Fairfield Court Monday afternoon.
- An Alabama woman has been sentenced to more than 700 years in prison after sexually abusing her daughter and step-daughter, Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson says.
- 'We are tired of seeing our loved ones behind bars': Calls to reopen Waverly murder case grow louderA Sussex County community is calling for evidence in a case of two Black men doing time for the murder of a white police officer.