Trailer stolen in Hanover County in under a minute, authorities say

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the suspects who they say stole a trailer back in October.

Suspect in the larceny (Photo by Hanover authorities)

According to surveillance images and video obtained, a silver Ford F-150, 4-door pick-up truck, backed up to the trailer. The passenger, a white male, exited the vehicle and hooked the trailer to the truck.

The suspects were on the scene for less than one minute, the sheriff’s office said.

The trailer is a 2020 18’ Holmes Dual Axle Trailer.

Identifying features include a yellow Gorilla Lift ramp assist, a black DeeZee blow molded tool box, two bright green, Green Touch backpack blower racks and one bright green, Green Touch trimmer rack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

