ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash involving a car and a train took place on Saturday evening in Ashland, although no one was injured in the incident.

On Saturday, March 25, at approximately 8:17 p.m., Ashland police officers responded to the railroad crossing at Ashcake Road for a reported crash involving a train.

According to an eye witness at the scene, a car tried to cross train tracks at approximately 8:47 p.m. after the barrier was down put. A train then reportedly hit the car was it was trying to cross.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was not injured. There were also no injuries from train personnel, according to police.

Police report that Ashcake Road and all railroad crossings in Ashland are open at this time.

This incident is under investigation.

