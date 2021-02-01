‘Traveling hasn’t been an issue’: Ashland react to road clearing following weekend snowstorm

HANOVER COUNTY, Va (WRIC) – Most Richmond-area roads are clear following Sunday’s snowstorm and people are out and about now that the roads are clear.

VDOT crews spent Sunday night plowing subdivision streets and treating areas prone to freezing. Although snow still lingered across Ashland, drivers were still out on the roads Sunday, even if it was just a short trip to the post office.

Monday morning, VDOT crews were wrapping up road clearing, plowing subdivision streets to get rid of slick spots. VDOT crews also addressed a number of fallen trees Sunday night into Monday morning.

Despite this, several people who were out and about in Ashland this morning had the same message — What storm?

“It was actually pretty mild,” said longtime Ashland resident Edward Tompkins. “Traveling hasn’t been an issue here at all.”

Tompkins is one of several drivers seen on the roads in Ashland Monday.

“The highway department did a good job pretreating these streets and getting them plowed quickly,” Tompkins said

Although the storm was mild, for Tompkins, spring temperatures can’t come fast enough.

“One a year is enough,” he said.

However, another Ashland native, Bob Cole, said he loves the snow and hopes to see 10 to 12 inches this winter. He told 8News road clearing efforts in the town were efficient.

“The snowplow was by our house yesterday probably 10 times, and you know, everything, I mean, look at this,” Cole said as he pointed to the roads, recently cleared of snow. “This is great.”

Cole said he remembers enjoying the snow with his wife when they were dating, and plans to enjoy this wintery weather beside her from their sunroom windows.

“Enjoy it while you’ve got it,” he exclaimed.

However, until temperatures get above freezing, there still may be a few icy patches on the roads. VDOT officials ask people to still only drive if you absolutely have to.