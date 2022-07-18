HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after a truck crashed into multiple vehicles, injured a pedestrian and eventually drove through the front of a locksmith store off of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday, July 18, an adult male driving a pickup truck reportedly suffered a medical emergency, which caused him to hit two vehicles in the parking lot before hitting a pedestrian, police said.

The vehicle finally came to a stop after crashing into the Key Kopy Safe & Lock store in the 7000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Both the driver and the pedestrian were transported to a nearby hospital. There were no other passengers in the vehicle. The pedestrian had a non-life-threatening leg injury, according to police.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident. No charges have been filed at this time.

(Photo: D’mon Reynolds, 8News)

(Photo: Brad Davis, 8News)

(Photo: Brad Davis, 8News)