Truck strikes FedEx double trailer on I-95 in Hanover County

The rearmost trailer of a FedEx double trailer overturned after being struck by a truck on I-95 South in Hanover County. (Photo: VSP)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that happened this morning around 6 a.m. on I-95 in Hanover County.

According to authorities, the crash happened at mile marker 86 when the driver of a 2007 Toyota Tacoma traveling south lost control in the heavy rain.

The truck went to the right striking a tractor-trailer with double trailers in the left-center lane; the rearmost trailer overturned, VSP said. The truck ran off the road and struck a jersey wall.

No injuries were reported. VSP said the investigation is ongoing.