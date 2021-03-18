Truck strikes FedEx double trailer on I-95 in Hanover County

Hanover County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
031821 - VSP - Hanover County (1)

The rearmost trailer of a FedEx double trailer overturned after being struck by a truck on I-95 South in Hanover County. (Photo: VSP)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that happened this morning around 6 a.m. on I-95 in Hanover County.

According to authorities, the crash happened at mile marker 86 when the driver of a 2007 Toyota Tacoma traveling south lost control in the heavy rain.

The truck went to the right striking a tractor-trailer with double trailers in the left-center lane; the rearmost trailer overturned, VSP said. The truck ran off the road and struck a jersey wall.

No injuries were reported. VSP said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events