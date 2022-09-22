HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — What began as a missing persons investigation is now a homicide investigation into the death of a 65-year-old woman from Hanover County.

Remains found in the Emporia area have been identified as belonging to 65-year-old Karen Louise Ryan.

65-year-old Karen Louise Ryan photo provided by Hanover County Sheriff’s Office

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office started looking for Ryan in May, but now they’re working with the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office to investigate who killed her.

Her remains were found on June 21.

Ryan’s obituary in the Richmond Times-Dispatch said she retired from Hanover County after 27 years of service.

To read more about the timeline of her missing persons investigation, click BELOW: