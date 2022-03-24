HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman survived after hydroplaning underneath a tractor-trailer and then totaling her car in Hanover on Wednesday afternoon.

Virginia State Police troopers and Hanover Fire and EMS crews responded to the crash along I-95 North near mile marker 86.

Police said the driver of the Honda Civic was 22-year-old Lauren Ott, who was rescued by first responders after they found her trapped in her car at the scene.

During the collision, the Honda had come to a stop under the trailer and became wedged underneath.

According to police Ott had serious, but not life-threatening injuries, and was wearing her seatbelt during the crash.

Ott was charged with reckless driving for failure to maintain control of a vehicle.

31-year-old Elion Senbago, of Texas, was the driver of the tractor-trailer and was not injured in the collision.

Senbago was charged with driving a commercial vehicle in the left lane.

“Tractor-trailers cannot drive in the left lane if they’re going 65 miles,” said Jessica Shehan of Virginia State Police. “If the posted speed limit is 65 miles per hour or less and the tractor-trailer was in the left lane.”

To avoid a crash like this, Shehan warned drivers to get their cars inspected often.

“Driving with slick or bald tires during the weather is very, very dangerous,” Shehan said. She also reminded drivers to drive slowly and keep headlights and windshield wipers on when traveling in rainy conditions.

When it comes to hydroplaning, Shehan said “it’s best not to try to overcorrect, so try to not oversteer out of it. Try to just let their vehicle come to a slow and then try to get it straight back onto the road. By jerking the wheel sometimes, you can make it a lot worse.”